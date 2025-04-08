ROXANA - Jersey High School girls softball coach Chelsea Crnokrak could not have been more pleased with her squad in a 6-5 victory on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Roxana against the Shells.

She said the game was "very competitive," and it was very nice to get a win.

"Roxana is a very sound team," the coach said. "I told their coach I thought the game would make both teams better. We really changed each other."

The win was the second of the season for Jersey and Crnokrak expects big things ahead for her girls.

Anna Kribs, Ellie Davis and Lily Wilkinson had two hits apiece for the Panthers against Roxana. Paxton Weirich, Kamryn Drainer, Jade Baro and Holly Brainerd also added hits. Weirich and Davis pitched in the game for Jersey.

Jersey's girls play Wednesday at Litchfield and host Hillsboro on Thursday night.

