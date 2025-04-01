Our Daily Show Interview! Blazer Con at LCCC Set for 4-12

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will host their first ever Blazer Con convention next month.

From 1–8 p.m. on April 12, 2025, community members are invited to the River Bend Arena at the LCCC Godfrey campus for Blazer Con, complete with a cosplay contest, Dungeons and Dragons games, video game competitions, panelists and more. Whether you’re a bonafide “nerd” or just getting into pop culture, organizers encourage you to come out and enjoy the day, completely free of charge.

“We’re pretty psyched,” said Jared, one of the organizers. “Man, we’ve been working really hard at this, and it’s just a passion project that we want to bring to the community.”

Organizers Jared and Daniel collaborated with the college’s Video Game Club to create the convention. They explained that students have wanted to hold a convention on the college’s campus for years, and they finally have the support they need to make it happen.

“We’re prepping for a big crowd. We’re really excited,” Daniel said. “We jumped in. We said, ‘We’re going to swim or we’re going to drown.’”

The response to Blazer Con has been positive, he added. Vendors from across the region will be in attendance. They have eight panels planned that will cover everything from steampunk, comic books and Dr. Who to tabletop games and horror.

Anime STL will oversee the cosplay contest, and the first-prize winner will receive two weekend passes to the Anime STL convention later this year. Daniel and Jared encourage people to check the Blazer Con policy to make sure their costumes are appropriate for the event. They added they have seen some “pretty awesome cosplays,” and they look forward to discovering what people bring to Blazer Con.

LCCC’s Video Game Club will sponsor Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros video game competitions with cash prizes. Beginner-friendly Dungeons and Dragons games will be held throughout the day in the LCCC Commons.

There will be several food trucks in attendance, and Daniel will serve as “DJ Rice Cakes.” LCCC mascot Blazer the Newfie is also expected to make an appearance.

Daniel added that Jared led the charge and has been “absolutely kicking butt” as they planned Blazer Con over the past year. Jared said the convention is a great place for anyone who enjoys pop culture or “nerd-adjacent” things, including anime, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, tabletop games, horror and more. He pointed out that it’s a great first convention for anyone who is just starting to explore their interests in these genres.

“We want to tell people too, if they’re not big into comic culture or pop culture or nerd culture, this is the perfect entry into that realm,” Jared explained. “If this is your first convention ever, this is the one to go to.”

For more information about Blazer Con, visit the official Facebook event page or the webpage on the LCCC website. Jared and Daniel are also looking for volunteers to help at the event, and they encourage anyone who is interested to sign up online. They hope to see many people from the LCCC community and beyond at the first annual Blazer Con.

“Blazer Con is our first-ever, homegrown [convention], right here in Godfrey, Illinois, at the Lewis and Clark College district,” Jared added. “We’re going to have food trucks, we're going to have vendors, Smash Bros, cosplay contests, yard games, music. We’re going to have everything. It’s going to be awesome.”

