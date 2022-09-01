EDWARDSVILLE - Morgan Angle and Tehani Johnson both score two goals apiece as Edwardsville High's girls' field hockey team scored four times in the second quarter as the Tigers won the home opener over Lutheran South of Affton, Mo. 7-0 Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

Edwardsville scored twice in the opening quarter, then exploded for its four-goal second to take a 6-0 halftime lead, and after a scoreless third, scored once in the final quarter to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The girls worked very well together," Tigers head coach Jaimee Henderson said. "They implemented the things we've been working on in practice, They had a great connection on the field. It was great to see them win on the home turf for their first week of the season and it gives us a lot of positive momentum going into the Gateway tournament this weekend."

Besides Angle and Johnson, Claire Folmer, Morgan Hanson, and Chase Cherenka also scored for the Tigers, while Hanson and Cherenka both assisted twice and both Angle and Marie Kaman also assisted. Edwardsville got off 25 shots on goal in the game.

Both the Tigers and Lancers are 1-1 on the season and Edwardsville, who had lost their season opener on Monday 3-1 at Lindbergh, play in the Gateway tournament this weekend at the SportsPort Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo., in northwest St. Louis County.

More like this: