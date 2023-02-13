Couples names: Angie Hillman & Matt Knight

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: June 11, 2022

What makes your relationship special? Although we’ve been dating a short time we are truly each others person. Dating after 40 is hard and never did I think I’d find the one in Alton Illinois. I moved here the year before we met and had given up on dating during that year. We connected on a Facebook dating shortly after I decided to give dating one last try. Our first “date” we spent 8 hours pressure washing my fence to prep it for painting and our second “date” he painted it! It took a few more dates for him to grow on me but when I met his friends and saw how kind he is and unapologeticley himself he is I was smitten! Less than a week ago he had a heart attack. Seeing him go through that and the recovery has made me love and cherish him even more!

Share a memory you have made together: We’ve had many days on the river since meeting but I think the most memorable is when after a heavy rainfall he talked me into floating down the Piasa on kayaks then onto the Mississippi River. I’m told that opportunity doesn’t come up often. I was nervous but he was so encouraging and patient.

