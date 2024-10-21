TROY - Angela Richter has been named Triad's 2024-2025 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award winner, recognizing her commitment to high student engagement and continuous personal improvement. The announcement was made recently by Triad Community Unit #2.

Richter, who is in her 17th year with the Triad School District, currently teaches fourth grade at Marine Elementary School. Her dedication to education is evident in her active participation in various initiatives aimed at enhancing the learning environment.

She has volunteered to pilot new curricula and technology and serves on several committees, including the Triad Elementary Science Curriculum committee and the Triad Into Reading Pilot committee.

In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Richter is the Grade Level leader for fourth-grade teachers in the district and chairs the Marine Elementary Spring Food Drive, which supports local communities during critical times. She also engages her students by inviting guest speakers into the classroom, particularly for science lessons, making the curriculum more dynamic.

Richter co-sponsors the Marine Elementary Running Club, which promotes healthy lifestyle choices and distance running over an eight-week period, and the Computer Coding Club, where students learn coding skills and internet safety. Her commitment to her students and the Triad School District exemplifies her belief in going above and beyond to ensure their success.

"Mrs. Angela Richter goes above and beyond every school day for her students at Marine Elementary, contributes to the success of the Triad school district, and is well deserving of the Emerson Excellence in Teaching award," said a the Triad Community Unit #2.