Our Daily Show Interview! NAGBC: Gerard Fischer AMFAM & Andy's Auto Body & Tire Center

ALTON - No matter what your car needs, you can get it serviced at Andy’s Auto Body Center and Andy’s Tire & Auto Service in Alton.

Mark Anderson, owner of both businesses, expressed his excitement to serve the Riverbend community. From emissions testing to registration stickers to auto repairs, Andy’s can handle anything your car needs.

“On the mechanical side, we do pretty much everything there,” Anderson said. “You have to be transparent about it, too. I’m not doing the bait-and-switch thing where it’s $285 and then when you get out it’s $490.”

Located at 3001 Washington Avenue in Alton, Andy’s has seen its customer base increase in recent years. They average 2,000 emissions tests a month. Anderson noted that it’s much faster to go to Andy’s for stickers and emissions tests than going through the DMV.

Andy’s works closely with insurance companies to make sure your repairs are covered as much as possible. Anderson pointed out that major repairs often take more time to complete because of “parts availability issues,” while they can knock out smaller repairs more quickly. Not only is this preferable for the customer, but it’s also better for Andy’s.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’d rather do four or five $4,000 jobs than a $25,000 job,” Anderson shared.

As a NAPA Gold shop, Andy’s also has special offers for their customers, including a three-year warranty on certain parts. Anderson said they often have customers who bring them parts from other auto repair shops. While he appreciates this, he believes it’s best to let Andy’s diagnose the problem and fix it with their own supplies so the customer gets the warranty and the guarantee that the fix will address the issue.

“It's best to have someone who knows what they’re doing go in there and diagnose what the problem is and then repair the part with a guaranteed part, and then you’re good for a while,” he explained.

He added that the technology in cars has evolved a lot in the past few years, and an experienced mechanic knows how to address all of these changes. He is impressed with the new technology and believes it will make it more accessible to repair cars in the future.

“Cars have changed so much in the last decade,” he said. “You have your basics. You have your tires, your brakes, things like that, but then you almost have to have a degree in computer technology in order to diagnose a lot of these things. Everything is computer-generated anymore. You plug into it and the computer will tell you everything that’s going on with the car.”

Anderson also expressed his appreciation to be a part of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC), which allows him to connect with other business owners and give back to the community through donations and volunteerism.

He emphasized that Andy’s is focused on providing the best service possible for their customers, and it’s important to him to connect with people in the Riverbend.

For more information about Andy’s, visit their official website at GoToAndys.com. To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, check out their official website at NAGBC.com.

More like this: