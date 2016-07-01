ALTON – The doubles portion of the Alton Open finished on Thursday at Lewis and Clark Community College, and it was a perfect way to remember Antigone "Andy" Simpson, who died earlier in the week.

Simpson was a long-time contributor to tennis in the area with her son and husband and was the model Redbird fan at home basketball games.

“The weather was perfect and we are grateful to Lewis and Clark for providing the Andy Simpson tennis complex for the tournament,” Tournament Director Jesse Macias said. “This was a great celebration of tennis in the community and a wonderful way to remember Andy Simpson.”

Randy and Tyler Jackson became three time champions in the Father/Son division by beating Ben and Joel Simansky in the finals. Carson and Dan Freeman were scheduled to compete in the finals after defeating the Simansky’s in the semi-finals, but sat out as a precaution.

Macias said those who play in this tournament is about playing tennis, usually against someone a player knows.

“You don’t see that in other tournaments, but it helps make the Closed unique," he said. Randy Jackson was a two-time city champion in doubles, teaming up with Rick Johnson to win the 40 and over men’s division in dominating fashion.

Macias said, “Rick and Randy would have done well in the open division. They had a few years on everyone in their flight, but only dropped one game the entire tournament. It was impressive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Fischer and Adam Ruckman were two-time city champions this year too, claiming doubles titles after winning singles championships earlier this month. Abby Fischer teamed with Shannon Willis to defeat Laura Moore and Elaina Gable in the Women’s Open division.

It was a rematch of last year’s city championship match, pairing Fischer and Willis from Alton High against Moore and Gable from Marquette Catholic High School.

Macias said: “Those teams had a nice rivalry in high school, but out here it is a little more relaxed and fun. The level of play is still great to watch.”

Ruckman, who plays at Lewis and Clark, partnered with former high school teammate Kain Henson to win the Men’s Open division over Alex Willis and Jesse Macias.

“Abby, Adam, and Laura all played their way into the finals in the open division of singles and doubles, which is hard to do,” Macias said. “That says a lot about their competitiveness and passion for this sport. Congrats to Adam and Abby for pulling off a double.”

Abby was not done, as she competed with her mother Marla in the Father/Son division. Macias, “They seemed to enjoy competing with the guys.”

In the boys 18 and under division, Joe Segneri and Peter Wendle defeated Silas Chapman and Walker Moan for city bragging rights. In the 15 and under mixed division, Sam Kane and Hannah Macias defeated Carson Freeman and Betsy Papin for first place. Carson and Christian Freeman won the brother/brother championship over Silas and Sam Chapman.

Macias said the Alton-Godfrey area is fortunate to have so many outstanding tennis players and tennis families.

“This tournament always helps bring everyone together,” he said. “It’s fun when you look around and know people playing on all the courts. We also had a lot of players who competed this year for the first time. Hopefully everyone will be back next summer.”

More like this: