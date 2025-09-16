EDWARDSVILLE - Andriella Garlinghouse makes a difference at Edwardsville High School.

For her kindness, Andriella Garlinghouse is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Garlinghouse recently helped an adult in need of medical attention at the school. She very well might have saved their life.

But the high school junior isn’t interested in accolades, though she has received plenty as an honor roll student. She is more interested in doing the right thing and helping people who need it.

She participates in the band and colorguard and greatly enjoys being a part of these teams. As an eighth grader, she placed fourth in the state for her discus throw. She is also a cohort student for Lewis and Clark Community College.

When she’s not studying or practicing with the colorguard, Garlinghouse can be found helping around the house or playing with her dogs. She also loves origami, art, baking, reading, and learning different languages and facts about World War II.

Her ambition to help other people is evident in her future goals. Her teachers and loved ones will be rooting for her as she embarks on her next chapter.

“[I plan on] becoming a criminal justice attorney,” she shared.

Congratulations to Andriella for this recognition by Edwardsville High School!

