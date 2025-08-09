MARYVILLE, Ill. — Andrew Hylton was sworn in as the newest officer of the Maryville Police Department during the village board meeting this week.

Hylton is scheduled to attend the police academy later this month as part of his training.

Village officials and community members welcomed Officer Hylton to the department and expressed hopes for a long, safe career in law enforcement.

The Maryville Police Department will oversee his development as he begins his service to the community.

