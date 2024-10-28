At 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2024, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office were assisting on a medical call in Kampsville, Calhoun County, when they observed a truck driving in a reckless manner past the incident scene.

Once the medical emergency was taken care of, Deputies made contact with the driver of the aforementioned truck and conducted an investigation.



As a result of the investigation, Andrew H. Phillips, age 29, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (While License Suspended),

Driving While License Suspended,

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Driver,

Squeeling/Screeching Tires.

Phillips was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Phillips was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.



All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

