JACKSONVILLE — State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is pleased to announce the second winning entry in his 100th District Photo Contest. The winning photograph, titled “Bountiful Crop” was captured by Andrea Winters of Carrolton and will be proudly displayed in Rep. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield office at the Illinois State Capitol.

The contest invited residents from across the 100th District to submit photographs that reflect the character and charm of the region. Submissions included images of local landmarks, scenic views, and vibrant community life, all showcasing the diverse beauty of the district.

The winning photograph, which beautifully captures a group of deer standing alert in the middle of a lush green field, was selected from dozens of entries submitted by talented residents across the district. The serene yet vibrant image highlights the connection between wildlife and agriculture that defines much of the 100th District’s landscape.

“This photograph perfectly captures the essence of rural life in our district,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer. “It’s a powerful reminder of the natural beauty and agricultural heritage that surround us every day. I’m proud to display this image in my Capitol office as a tribute to the land and wildlife that make our region so special.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer extended his thanks to all who participated and expressed his appreciation for the wide range of submissions, noting the impressive talent and deep sense of community pride evident in each entry.

The final winner will be selected in early August. Constituents are encouraged to submit their photos showcasing the unique beauty and character of the 100th District by emailing them to repcddavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

