EDWARDSVILLE - Andrea Miracle has announced her candidacy for the City Council of Edwardsville in the 3rd Ward.

“With the support of my family and friends I’m thrilled to be pursuing an opportunity to serve our city at a higher level. I hope to continue the work I’ve done as a member of Edwardsville’s Planning Commission, ensuring that we preserve our city’s green spaces while thoughtfully pursuing opportunities for further economic development. Alderman Janet Stack has been a strong and steadfast voice for 3rd Ward residents, leaving big shoes to fill with her departure from City Council. I will put people over politics and prioritize keeping city government on the side of taxpayers.”

A 20-year resident and active member of the Edwardsville community, Miracle currently sits on the City of Edwardsville’s Planning Commission and serves as Co-Chairman of Education for the Edwardsville Community Foundation.

While raising her three children in the Edwardsville public school system, Miracle was elected PTO President of Woodland Elementary School and Edwardsville Soccer Booster Club President.

She also spent several years as a board member of the Edwardsville Art Center.

“Edwardsville is a safe, wonderful place to raise a family. I am proud to call Edwardsville home. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to meeting with and hearing from residents about what issues matter to them most, and how I can help make our city even better.”

