EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer senior and Maryville, Illinois, native Andrea Frerker has earned the Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Month award for December 2021.

Frerker is earning her degree in American Chemical Society (ACS) Certified Chemistry with a minor in Biological Sciences, in which she has earned an impressive 3.827 cumulative grade point average.

The product of Collinsville (Ill.) High School returned to the Korte Stadium pitch for her final year of eligibility this fall, roaming the midfield to help the Cougars claim their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference tournament crown and earn the program's fourth-ever trip to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship. Frerker's last year in a Cougar kit was the most impressive of her career, earning the OVC Midfielder of the Year award and a First Team All-OVC nod. Frerker also led the league and ranks in the top 100 among all D-I players in assists per game (0.39).

The SIUE Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Month award honors a Cougar student-athlete who has demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in competition.

