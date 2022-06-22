ALTON - Owner Noah Anderson officially opened his second Anderson's Classic Barbershop location today, this time at 2509 State Street in Alton.

Noah said the new location will be a walk-in-only shop for the time being. He has owned the State Street location for around a month.

“The State Street location housed the legendary Fletchers Barbershop for many years and is the longest-standing barbershop in all of Alton,” Noah said. “Don Fletcher is still cutting hair at the State Street location as he has for 50-plus years.”

The Anderson’s Barbershop on Milton at 1320 Milton Road in Alton has been open for a year under Noah’s guidance.

The phone number for the Milton location is 618) 855-1212.

Anderson's Barbershop services include a Classic Buzz, Signature Cut, Executive Beard Trim, Straight Razor Shave, and the basic Haircut or Beard Trim. There are multiple professional barbers working at State Street and the Milton Road location.

Clients appear to love the barber shop in the historic old Milton School and Noah believes they will feel the same about the new State Street shop.

“At the end of the day, we want our clients to feel comfortable with our tailored cuts to match their natural style,” Noah said.

“We strive for high-quality cuts in a casual environment. We are constantly changing our music selection. Customer satisfaction is our top priority.”

Veterans get $5 off for haircuts or shaves.

Anderson's Classic Barbershop website: www.andersonsclassicbarbershop.com

Facebook: AndersonsClassicAlton

Instagram: AndersonsClassic

