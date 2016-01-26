Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Anderson Hospital, Dr. Charles Lane, was recently the recipient of the Excellence in Quality Award for Surgeon Champion presented by The Illinois Surgical Quality Improvement Collaborative (ISQIC).

As a Surgeon Champion of the ISQIC, Dr. Lane brings Anderson Hospital best practices for rapid and sustained improvement of surgical patients. The knowledge he gains and shares within the collaborative, results in continuous improvement of surgical care throughout Illinois.

The ISQIC is a recently initiated collaborative which includes:

54 Illinois hospitals

The Illinois and Metropolitan Chicago Chapters of the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP)

The Surgical Outcomes and Quality Improvement Center (SOQIC)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

“Dr. Lane has gone above and beyond the requirements and expectations set forth by the ISQIC Coordinating Center and we are honored to have him on staff and leading these efforts at Anderson Hospital,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO.

