EDWARDSVILLE — Officials are warning Edwardsville residents about a telephone scam involving false jury service notifications, according to Ryan M. Anderson, Trial Court Administrator.

The scam involves callers leaving messages claiming the recipient missed jury duty. The caller provides a fictitious name, phone number, and email address, urging the recipient to respond. Authorities advise people to hang up immediately and avoid sharing any personal information.

“If you have missed jury duty, you would receive a letter from the Circuit Court requesting you to come into court in front of a judge to explain why you were unable to make it to a scheduled jury service,” Anderson said.

The warning comes amid an increase in reports from residents receiving these fraudulent calls in Edwardsville.

Court officials emphasize that official jury notifications are sent by mail and do not involve phone messages requesting personal details.

