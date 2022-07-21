Anderson Named Second Letter Winner In Women's Basketball at Millikin University.

DECATUR, IL. — The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its award and letter winners for the 2021-22 season.

Sophomore Jacquelin Anderson from Glen Carbon and Edwardsville H.S. received the second letter in basketball and also earned a share of the Big Blue Award.

The Big Blue finished the season 23-7, shared the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Regular season title, and advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.