COLLINSVILLE – Anderson Medical Group celebrated the grand opening of its new Medical Office Building in Collinsville today. The event welcomed community leaders, including the Mayor of Collinsville, local officials, and members of the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce; along with Anderson Board Members, Staff and building contractors.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting photo, with Anderson Healthcare CEO, Mike Marshall, and Anderson Medical Group’s Chief of Operations, Melissa DeGroot, officially cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion. Guests also enjoyed tours of the new facility and refreshments as they explored the modern space designed to enhance local access to primary care.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Collinsville and continue our commitment to providing exceptional care close to home,” said Marshall. “This new facility represents our ongoing investment in the health and wellness of the community.”

The new office will be home to Dr. Patrick Zimmermann, Dr. Mafeth Lim, Dr. Eddie Paulk, and their dedicated staff, all part of Anderson Medical Group. The practice will officially open its doors to patients on Monday, March 17.

Located adjacent to the existing Anderson Collinsville ExpressCare, the new office building is designed to offer convenient and comprehensive primary care services for Collinsville residents.

For more information about Anderson Medical Group or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.AndersonMG.com or call 618-391-6495.

