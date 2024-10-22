MARYVILLE – Emergency Department’s, Sawyer Bricker, RN, of Anderson Hospitalwas recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I waited for hours in the ED with abdominal pain and dizziness. I was then brought back to my room and my nurse (Sawyer) came in. He greeted my mom and I with the upmost respect. Sawyer listened to my concerns of what was going on and addressed the issue alongside the doctor. It was so awesome to have someone listen to me after being out of urgent care and my primary doctor the last few days. Sawyer made sure my pain was managed, checked on me, and helped advocate for me. He was so kind and made my experience at Anderson wonderful during a time of sickness and pain. Thank you Sawyer!!!”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said: "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospitalare called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

More like this: