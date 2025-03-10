MARYVILLE - Dan Rojek, Director of Surgical Services, is excited to announce the addition of the Da Vinci 5 robotic surgery system to its cutting-edge surgical technology lineup. The Da Vinci 5 is the most powerful and fully integrated system to date, designed to deliver better patient outcomes while lowering the cost of care. Anderson Hospital launched the new system last week with general surgeon, Dr. David Chung, having the honors of being the first surgery case.

With the third busiest single robot surgery program in Illinois, Anderson Hospital has been at the forefront of minimally invasive procedures, offering advanced care to the communities we serve since September 2010. The addition of the Da Vinci 5 expands the capabilities of our robotic surgery program, further enhancing our robotic volumes.

“This investment in state-of-the-art technology reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest level of care,” said Rojek. “The Da Vinci 5 will allow us to continue delivering exceptional results while meeting the growing demand for robotic-assisted surgery in our region.”

Anderson Hospital’s robotic surgery program continues to lead in innovation, ensuring our patients receive the most advanced care possible, close to home.

Compared to open surgery, robotic and minimally invasive surgery results in smaller incisions resulting in less pain and scarring. Robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform complex surgical tasks through tiny incisions using robotic technology. When performing robotic surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System:

The surgeon works from a computer console in the operating room, controlling miniaturized instruments mounted on three robotic arms to make tiny incisions in the patient.

The surgeon looks through a 3-D camera attached to a fourth robotic arm, which magnifies the surgical site.

The surgeon’s hand, wrist and finger movements are transmitted through the computer console to the instruments attached to the robot’s arms. The mimicked movements have the same range of motion as the surgeon allowing maximum control.

The surgical team supervises the robot at the patient’s bedside.

The following doctors utilize robotic procedures for their patients here at Anderson:

General Surgery

Dr. David Chung

Dr. Charles Lane

Dr. Richard Wikiera

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Scott Wong

GYN

Dr. R. Scott Beer

Dr. James Dalla Riva

Dr. Thomas Hulsen

Dr. Dennis Hurford

Dr. Patrice Staten

Dr. Bryson Whalen

Urology

Dr. Travis Bullock

Dr. Demetrious Katsikas

Dr. Jeffrey Parres

More like this: