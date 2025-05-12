MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Surgical Services is proud to announce the successful completion of its first surgical procedure using the advanced 7D FLASH™ Navigation System—a cutting-edge technology that enhances surgical precision and elevates patient care. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brendan Fong, a neurosurgeon with Neurosurgery of St. Louis and a member of Anderson Medical Group. Dr. Fong and his colleagues see patients at their Maryville office, conveniently located on the Anderson Hospital campus.

As the only image-guided system on the market to combine novel, proprietary camera-based technology with machine-vision algorithms, the 7D FLASH Navigation System contributes to faster, more efficient spinal procedures while decreasing radiation exposure. In seconds, a flash of radiation-free visible light projects a 2D pattern onto the patient, providing nearly 1,000,000 data points and automatically generating a 3D image for surgical navigation.

"Intraoperative navigation transforms spinal surgery by turning precision into predictability, enhancing patient safety while empowering surgeons with real-time anatomical clarity, said Dr. Fong."

Article continues after sponsor message

The 7D FLASH Navigation System offers a robust menu of procedural capabilities tailored toward open and minimally invasive spine procedures as well as cranial operations. Visit Orthofix.com to learn more about the system and its technologies.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, where it conducts general business, product development, medical education and manufacturing, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined Company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and São Paulo, Brazil.

More like this: