MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation 13th Annual Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 12th at NILO Farms in Brighton Illinois.

The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations on two courses to accommodate the large number of shooters, the event also included a large BBQ buffet for the shooters.

We had 201 shooters, which was a record amount, that came out on a beautiful fall day to enjoy this event. We thank the Sporting Clay Committee who worked hard to make this event a success and the sponsors that donated to this event and who continue to support us each year, said Lori St. John, Director of Development

The event raised over $55,000.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs in support of Anderson Hospital.

The 14th annual Sporting Clay event will be on October 18th, 2025 at NILO Farms. Please contact Lori St. John at 618-391-6426 for more information.

