MARYVILLE - Natalie Head, public relations director of Anderson Hospital, released some important information on Wednesday morning, April 30, 2025.

"We are proud to share that Anderson Hospital has once again been recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Hospitals for 2025!," she said. "This marks the fourth consecutive year we have earned this incredible honor."

“This recognition is a true testament to the exceptional people who make Anderson Hospital what it is,” said Lisa Spencer, President of Anderson Hospital. “Our team’s commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care is at the heart of everything we do, and I am very proud of this accomplishment!”

This prestigious recognition places Anderson Hospital among the top 4% of hospitals in the United States. Out of 410 U.S. hospitals named to the list, Anderson ranked at #250. Even more impressively, of the 230 hospitals in Illinois, only 21 made the list — and Anderson Hospital is one of them!

“This achievement is a reflection of the outstanding care, compassion, and dedication shown by our team every day,” added Michelle Ward, Chief of Quality and Risk, Anderson Healthcare. “Whether you’re a staff member at Anderson Hospital or a valued partner within the Anderson Healthcare system, this is something we can all be incredibly proud of.”

Anderson Hospital earned this international recognition through a rigorous evaluation process that included hospital quality metrics, patient satisfaction scores, and feedback from healthcare professionals. Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), which reflect patients' perceptions of their own health and quality of life, were also part of Statista’s selection criteria.

In addition to this distinction, Anderson Hospital received the Patient Experience Award and earned an “above average” rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for infection prevention. “These honors reflect the strength of our organization and the trust our patients place in us every day,” said Spencer.

For More Information Visit: World’s Best Hospitals Awarded to Anderson Hospital