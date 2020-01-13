MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital had a ribbon-cutting/open house event Friday, Jan. 10, to reveal some exciting news to Bethalto - a new wellness center at 610 Texas Blvd.

The Wellness Center Bethalto, located at 610 Texas Blvd, opens its doors today, Monday, January 13.

The event included Anderson Healthcare representatives, Anderson Hospital Foundation board members, Anderson Healthcare and Hospital board members, Village of Bethalto members, Bethalto School District members, physicians, and other special guests.

Article continues after sponsor message

The center offers a radiology suite with limited radiology services, a lab draw station and full audiology services. It also features physician offices including A to Z Pediatrics, Maryville Women’s Center OB/GYN specialists, and family medicine specialist Dr. David Berkenbile.

“As health care transforms, there is a need to provide more coordinated care closer to home for our patients,” said Keith Page, CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “Our Wellness Centers allow Anderson to coordinate care, from hospitals to physician offices to cancer services to a freestanding imaging center, to better serve our communities.”

The facility which had recently been home to the Bethalto School District’s central office.

“While our organization has grown significantly, our mission and vision remain the same,” said Page. “Our 1,600-team members work together to provide area families with exceptional healthcare services.”

More like this: