MARYVILLE - The 2025 Anderson Hospital Foundation Gala was held on Feb. 8, 2025, at The Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

The event raised a total of $154,121.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital.

The Anderson Hospital Foundation Winter Wonderland-themed Gala included a cocktail hour, with passed hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a gourmet dinner, a LIVE auction, an audience appeal fundraiser (to support the Emergency Room Renovation project) and it was followed by dancing to the sounds of the Well Hungarian Band.

Over 250 guests attended and enjoyed the festivities.

“We have such a great following for this event, and we thank our sponsors who always support us,” said Lori St. John, Director of Development.

The 2026 Gala will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 7, 2026. Please contact Lori St. John at 618-391-6426 for more information.

