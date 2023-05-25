MARYVILLE - The 27th annual Anderson Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament was held on May 8th at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The event featured 18 holes of golf. Contests included: Men’s and Women’s Longest Drive and Men’s and Women’s Closet to the Pin, Buy a Drive and a Putting Contest. “We were lucky to have a beautiful day and we have a great group of sponsors who support us each year as well as 137 golfers who played in our tournament!” said Lori St. John, Director of Development.

The winners of the tournament were Alan Dombrowski, Don Harris, Cord Dombrowski and Jack Connell The team’s final score was (-15).

The event was a great success, raising a total of $20,605.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital.

