MARYVILLE - The 28th annual Anderson Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament was recently held on May 12, 2025, at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The event featured eighteen holes of golf and included several contests, such as the Men’s and Women’s Longest Drive and Men’s and Women’s Closest to the Pin, Buy A Drive Contest, and a Putting Contest. “With Spring showers in the air, the weather held out for most of the day, and the tournament ended up being a great success, with the tournament completely full, with 144 golfers participating!” Said Lori St. John, Director of Development.

The event raised a total of $21,709.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital.

The winners of the tournament were: Jason Weiss, Johnathan Fowler, Les Benton, and Jeff Evans, all from J.F. Electric, Incorporated.

