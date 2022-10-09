MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed Joann Barton to its Board of Directors.

Joann holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from University of Illinois, Urbana IL, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Minors in Chemistry/Psychology, Quincy University, Quincy, IL, Certified Employee Benefits Specialist, IFEBP and The Wharton School of Business, Trust Certification, National Trust School, American Bankers Association.

Joann works at Busey Bank (formerly TheBANK of Edwardsville), Edwardsville, IL from 2002-Present. She is the Senior Vice President-Director of Fiduciary Services Busey Wealth Management 2018-Present.

In addition to being a Director on The Anderson Hospital Foundation Board, Joann served as a lead on multiple organizational committees and nonprofit/community /charitable boards. She has served on the board of United Way of Greater St. Louis and UWGSL Southwestern Illinois Division holding positions of Board Chair, Campaign Chair, Community Investment Chair and Executive Committee member. She has served as a board member and Finance Chair for the Edwardsville YWCA and Boy Scouts of America Lewis and Clark Council. She is a Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow and is a member of Leadership Illinois Class of 2021.

Joann and her Husband Greg, are lifelong residents of Edwardsville, IL. They have two children Melissa and Matthew.

The Anderson Hospital Foundation encourages charitable gifts that support and advance the

quality of health care provided by Anderson Hospital. As a not-for profit, tax-exempt philanthropic corporation, the Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital as they provide and promote excellence in healthcare and wellness service in partnership with the communities they serve.

Along with Joann are the Anderson Hospital Foundation Board of Directors:

Dr. Max Eakin, Co-Chair

Jason Weiss, Co-Chair

Mark Shashek, Secretary

Michael Marshall, Treasurer

Keith Page, Director

Nancy LeVault, Director

Jason Geminn, Director

Joseph Newman, Director

Lendell Phelps, Director

Jeff Westerhold, Director

