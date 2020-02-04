MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital is proud to announce that it is has received a 4-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare Medicaid (CMS). These ratings are based on the most recent CMS Hospital Compare data that’s based on a hospital’s overall quality. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.

The CMS rating system is publically reported, and helps guide patients as they select where to receive their healthcare. CMS calculates the rating by including information on mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient satisfaction, quality measures, claims data and timeliness of care. Those numbers are then calculated in order to assign the star rating. Anderson Hospital is proud to be the only 4-star rated acute care hospital in Madison County. Click here to see how we compare locally: http://bit.ly/2u6pK6Q

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: