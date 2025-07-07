MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital is excited to announce the construction of a brand-new Emergency Department—a major investment in the future of emergency care for the communities we serve. This project will be a completely new, state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance patient care, improve efficiency, and accommodate the growing number of emergency visits, which now exceeds 37,000 visits annually.

This project reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our patients and community. The decision to build a new ER stems from several critical factors:

Rising Patient Volume: Each year, we see a growing number of patients in our ER, underscoring the urgent need for expanded capacity.

Facility Limitations: Our current space is outdated and challenging to support the high volume or complexity of care our team delivers.

Behavioral Health Needs: There is an increasing demand for appropriate space to care for patients experiencing behavioral health crises.

Trauma and Resuscitation Readiness: We require customized, dedicated space to better serve patients with trauma and resuscitation needs.

Transfer-Ready Patients: Many patients await transfer to tertiary care facilities, and we must have space designed for their care and comfort.

Improved Workflow and Efficiency: The current layout poses significant operational challenges for staff.

This new Emergency Department will address these needs and allow us to continue delivering high-quality, efficient, and compassionate care in a space designed for the future of emergency medicine.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on this much-needed expansion,” said Lisa Spencer, Anderson Hospital President. “This new Emergency Department will allow us to better serve our community with enhanced patient care, modernized facilities, and improved efficiency for our dedicated staff.”

The 18-month construction project will be designed and built by Korte Construction of Highland. Construction is set to begin later this year, with completion expected in early 2027. Anderson Hospital remains committed to keeping patients and the community informed throughout the process.

Starting July 7, the southern section of the ER lot closes for the remainder of the project.

Starting July 14, Hospital Road from Vadalabene Drive to the loading dock will be closed throughout the project. During this time, all patients, visitors, and emergency vehicles must access the ER via the East Vadalabene entrance, near the Endoscopy and Surgical Services building. Please follow posted signage during this phase.

To stay informed and plan ahead, we’ve created an ER Project web page—your one-stop source for all ER Project and construction-related updates. This page will include current maps, parking and entrance changes, project renderings, timelines, and important visitor information: https://bit.ly/4lFoEmQ

We will continue to keep you informed as this project moves forward. Thank you for your patience and support as we build a better future for emergency care at Anderson Hospital.

