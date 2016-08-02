Left to right are: Judy Eft, Auxiliary Scholarship Chari; Derek Sonnenberg; Courtney Deiters; and Madeline Remelius.MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and medical staff continually gives back to the region and one of the most important ways each year is providing college scholarships for area students.

"One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to 'give back' to the community," Natalie Head, Anderson Hospital public relations director, said. "Our Auxiliary and medical staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare. This year a total of 12 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Auxiliary was able to recognize three of their five recipients during a July membership meeting. Honored were:

Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL
University of Illinois – College of Medicine
Physician

Courtney Deiters, Breese, Il.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Pharmacist

Madeline Remelius, Breese, Il.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Pharmacist

Chase Keirn, Collinsville, Il.
Butler University
Physician Assistant

Abigail Kenney, Highland, Il.
Southeast Missouri State University
Nurse

Applications for the scholarships are made available in February each year and accepted until May 15th. Applications are sent to area high schools and colleges or may be picked up in the hospital lobby. For more information contact volunteers@andersonhospital.org

In photo left to right are: Abigail Kassing; Madison Harris; Brenda Whiteley; Jacob Troeckler; Dr. Max Eakin, Medical Staff; Dr. Scott Wong, Medical Staff; Tara Huebner; Derek Sonnenberg; and Hanna Beck.

Article continues after sponsor message

The medical staff recently met and congratulated seven of eight recipients of their scholarship which included:

Abigail Kassing, Maryville, IL
University of Evansville
Exercise Science/Physical Therapy

Madison Harris, Edwardsville, IL
SIUE
Nurse

Brenda Whiteley, Troy, IL
Chamberlain College of Nursing
BSN Nursing

Jacob Troeckler, Bethalto, IL
SIUE
Pharmacy

Tara Huebner, Bethalto, IL
SIU Carbondale
Healthcare Management

Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL
University of Illinois – College of Medicine
Physician

Hanna Beck, Glen Carbon, IL
University of Missouri
Occupational Therapy

Joshua Knebel, Edwardsville, IL
Purdue University
Pharmacy

Applications are available every spring (deadline of receipt by Medical Staff Office by mid-May each year). Applications may be picked up at volunteer stations or by calling the Medical Staff Office at (618) 391-6142.

More like this:

Oct 31, 2024 - New Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Joins OSF Medical Group In Alton

Oct 22, 2024 - The South Roxana Dad's Club Hosts Colorball

Sep 8, 2024 - Celebrating Donna Wendel's 43-Year Journey in Healthcare

Nov 15, 2024 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Earns Second Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group  

Nov 7, 2024 - HSHS Medical Group’s Dr. Steven D. Morton, D.O., Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

 