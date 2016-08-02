Anderson Hospital Auxiliary, medical staff 'give back' with college scholarships
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and medical staff continually gives back to the region and one of the most important ways each year is providing college scholarships for area students.
"One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to 'give back' to the community," Natalie Head, Anderson Hospital public relations director, said. "Our Auxiliary and medical staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare. This year a total of 12 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers."
The Auxiliary was able to recognize three of their five recipients during a July membership meeting. Honored were:
Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL
University of Illinois – College of Medicine
Physician
Courtney Deiters, Breese, Il.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Pharmacist
Madeline Remelius, Breese, Il.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Pharmacist
Chase Keirn, Collinsville, Il.
Butler University
Physician Assistant
Abigail Kenney, Highland, Il.
Southeast Missouri State University
Nurse
Applications for the scholarships are made available in February each year and accepted until May 15th. Applications are sent to area high schools and colleges or may be picked up in the hospital lobby. For more information contact volunteers@andersonhospital.org
The medical staff recently met and congratulated seven of eight recipients of their scholarship which included:
Abigail Kassing, Maryville, IL
University of Evansville
Exercise Science/Physical Therapy
Madison Harris, Edwardsville, IL
SIUE
Nurse
Brenda Whiteley, Troy, IL
Chamberlain College of Nursing
BSN Nursing
Jacob Troeckler, Bethalto, IL
SIUE
Pharmacy
Tara Huebner, Bethalto, IL
SIU Carbondale
Healthcare Management
Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL
University of Illinois – College of Medicine
Physician
Hanna Beck, Glen Carbon, IL
University of Missouri
Occupational Therapy
Joshua Knebel, Edwardsville, IL
Purdue University
Pharmacy
Applications are available every spring (deadline of receipt by Medical Staff Office by mid-May each year). Applications may be picked up at volunteer stations or by calling the Medical Staff Office at (618) 391-6142.
