MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and medical staff continually gives back to the region and one of the most important ways each year is providing college scholarships for area students.

"One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to 'give back' to the community," Natalie Head, Anderson Hospital public relations director, said. "Our Auxiliary and medical staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare. This year a total of 12 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers."

The Auxiliary was able to recognize three of their five recipients during a July membership meeting. Honored were:

Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL

University of Illinois – College of Medicine

Physician

Courtney Deiters, Breese, Il.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Pharmacist

Madeline Remelius, Breese, Il.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Pharmacist

Chase Keirn, Collinsville, Il.

Butler University

Physician Assistant

Abigail Kenney, Highland, Il.

Southeast Missouri State University

Nurse

Applications for the scholarships are made available in February each year and accepted until May 15th. Applications are sent to area high schools and colleges or may be picked up in the hospital lobby. For more information contact volunteers@andersonhospital.org

Article continues after sponsor message

The medical staff recently met and congratulated seven of eight recipients of their scholarship which included:

Abigail Kassing, Maryville, IL

University of Evansville

Exercise Science/Physical Therapy

Madison Harris, Edwardsville, IL

SIUE

Nurse

Brenda Whiteley, Troy, IL

Chamberlain College of Nursing

BSN Nursing

Jacob Troeckler, Bethalto, IL

SIUE

Pharmacy

Tara Huebner, Bethalto, IL

SIU Carbondale

Healthcare Management

Derek Sonnenberg, Maryville, IL

University of Illinois – College of Medicine

Physician

Hanna Beck, Glen Carbon, IL

University of Missouri

Occupational Therapy

Joshua Knebel, Edwardsville, IL

Purdue University

Pharmacy

Applications are available every spring (deadline of receipt by Medical Staff Office by mid-May each year). Applications may be picked up at volunteer stations or by calling the Medical Staff Office at (618) 391-6142.

More like this: