EDWARDSVILLE - The Anderson Hospital 25th Annual Foundation Golf Tournament was held on May 9th at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The event featured 18 holes of golf. Contests included: Men’s and Women’s Longest Drive and Men’s and Women’s Closet to the Pin, Buy a Drive and a Putting Contest. “We have a dedicated group of hospital employees who volunteer at this event who help to run these contests.” “We were also lucky to have a beautiful day and we had a great group of 127 golfers!”, said Lori St. John, Director of Development.

The winners of the tournament were Charles Lane, M.D., Tim Childers, Dave Chung, M.D. and Clayton Richie. They were 11 under par with a total score of 61.

The event was a great success, raising a total of $21,849.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital and the Community.

