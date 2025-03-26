Anderson Healthcare Board Welcomes New Board Members:

John McCracken

Anderson Healthcare is pleased to welcome attorney John McCracken to our Board of Trustees. As a respected business and real estate attorney in southwestern Illinois, John brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to our organization.

"John is the founder of McCracken Law Firm, which specializes in legal matters related to owning and operating businesses as well as buying, selling, and developing real estate. With extensive experience in litigating cases across the region, he is known for leveraging his background in both courtroom litigation and business transactions.

"John’s trusted reputation, deep legal knowledge, and commitment to the community make him an invaluable addition to our Board. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance healthcare services for the communities we serve."

Tim Schoenecker

"We are honored to welcome Tim Schoenecker to the Anderson Healthcare Board. Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization, having dedicated 26 years to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in the School of Business. Throughout his distinguished career, he served as a professor, interim Dean, and Dean, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to excellence.

"As a retired academic leader, Tim’s expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of providing exceptional healthcare to our communities. We are excited to collaborate with him and benefit from his insights as we continue to grow and enhance our services."

Sheri Flanigan-Vazquez

Anderson Hospital welcomes Sheri Flanigan-Vazquez to their Board. Sheri is the Chief Operating Officer of Justine Petersen Housing and Reinvestment Corporation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low- and moderate-income families build financial stability.

"With a Master of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Arts from Knox College, Sheri has spent her career advancing community development initiatives. She played a key role in launching financial programs that support small businesses and asset-building for underserved communities.

"Beyond her professional work, Sheri has served on advisory boards for financial and economic development organizations."

Beth Bauer

Anderson Hospital is pleased to welcome Beth Bauer to the Board of Trustees. Beth is a dedicated legal professional with extensive experience in complex litigation, including class actions and mass torts. As an attorney with Hepler Broom, she is committed to delivering high-quality legal services efficiently and cost-effectively, ensuring the best outcomes for her clients.

"Beyond her professional expertise, Beth is deeply involved in community service. She volunteers with the Madison County Legal Aid Clinic, providing pro bono legal assistance to low-income individuals facing civil and family law issues. Additionally, she serves as a Board Member for Meals on Wheels, supporting efforts to combat food insecurity among seniors.

"Her legal acumen and dedication to service make her a valuable addition to the Anderson Hospital Board of Trustees. Please join us in welcoming Beth Bauer to our leadership team!"

About Anderson Healthcare:

Anderson Healthcare is a comprehensive healthcare system made up of seven patient care entities, allowing us to coordinate care across hospitals, physician offices, cancer services, and freestanding imaging centers. This integrated approach ensures broader geographic coverage and more seamless care for our patients.

While our organization has grown significantly, our mission and vision remain unchanged. We are committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to the communities we serve, with a dedicated team working together to enhance access, quality, and patient experience.

About Anderson Hospital:

Anderson Hospital has been a trusted healthcare provider in Madison County since 1977, delivering high-quality, advanced medical care to the community. As a 144-bed inpatient and outpatient acute care facility, we offer cutting-edge diagnostics and services that are often unavailable in a community setting. Committed to accessibility and collaboration, our mission is to provide quality healthcare for all in an environment built on trust, respect, equality, and compassion. Anderson Hospital remains a pillar in the community, ensuring the best care is always close to home.

