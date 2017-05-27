Anderson happy his friend Griebe joins him in state hurdle final
CHARLESTON – Edwardsville's Travis Anderson was very happy following his 110-meter hurdles heat win at Friday's IHSA Class 3A state track meet qualifying session.
He was even happier for teammate Matt Griebe.
“I'm so happy with the rime I ran (13.67 seconds in winning his heat) and the time Griebe ran (14.35 seconds in winning his heat); this is his first year at state actually running. I'm happy for Griebe. I sure hope he wins it all; I know I'm going to be in the finals too, but I hope we go 1-2 either way.
“We had hamstring injuries at the beginning (of the season. His (injury) was his right, I believe and mine was the right and then the left. I'm excited to see how tomorrow goes.”
Anderson felt good in his heat. “I felt really good, really smooth; I hit the first hurdle and I didn't think this race was going to be that good, but I couldn't ask for a better race.
“I'm ready for tomorrow.”
