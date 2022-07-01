EDWARDSVILLE - The Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus unveiled its newest addition June 30th to a small group of VIPs including Anderson Healthcare staff, board members, volunteers and other special guests.

Anderson Goshen Medical Building is a 50,000 square foot facility located at 3417 Anderson Healthcare Drive and sits adjacent to District Drive, across from Liberty Middle School. Inside, various outpatient services will be available starting with ExpressCare opening on July 7. The Glen Carbon ExpressCare location will relocate after July 5th, moving to its new home on the Goshen Campus.

On Monday, July 11, seventeen providers of Anderson Medical Group will start seeing patients at the new, consolidated offices on the 2nd floor, Suite 200. That same day, Rehab Therapy and Lab Services will open at the location as well. Goshen Imaging, an affiliate of Maryville Imaging, is planned to open this Fall. It is subject to compliance approval with several agencies prior to opening.

The project, approximately $20 million, was developed by Triple Net Management. Triple Net Management is led by Terry Johnson, a veteran commercial real estate broker and developer with 35 years’ experience in office, retail, investment, and land sales. The building was designed and built by The Korte Company.

The Outpatient Services building joins two other buildings located on the Goshen Campus. The Anderson Surgery Center opened in 2020. The one-story building is anchored by Anderson Surgery Center and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic. In addition, the facility houses a Physician Specialists timeshare suite and limited outpatient services from Anderson Hospital including Lab, X-Ray and Audiology.

In 2021, the Goshen Campus welcomed the Anderson Rehabilitation Institute. This 34-bed acute rehabilitation institute is managed by LifePoint Health (formerly Kindred Healthcare, LLC), and specializes in caring for adults recovering from conditions resulting in a loss of function or disability such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic or musculoskeletal conditions, amputation, and other disabling conditions. The institute features all private rooms, with 12 beds specific to brain/stroke injury care. The Institute replaced the 20-bed hospital-based acute rehab unit that had been inside Anderson Hospital since 2004.

