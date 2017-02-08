MARYVILLE - The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital in Maryville is offering $1,000 scholarships to students who are enrolled in a hospital-related health care field.

Students must be legal residents of the State of Illinois and must attend an accredited school, although it need not be an Illinois institution.

Winners will be announced in July, 2017. Applications must be received by May 15,2017.

The scholarship application packets also include applications for the Anderson Hospital Physicians $1,000 scholarship (due May 15) and for the IHAA $1,000 scholarship (due April 15).

Applications are available online at www.andersonhospital.org/scholarships, through the financial aid and counseling departments of local academic institutions, or can be picked up at the Anderson Hospital Entrance 1 Volunteer desk, Volunteer Office, or Switchboard.

