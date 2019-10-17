ALTON - There is considerable excitement surrounding Alton Little Theater's next big performance - "And Then There Were None," with Director Brant McCance making his directing debut - with Agatha Christie's most popular stage play.
Alton Little Theater is located at 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton.
"Agatha Christie's most popular stage play is filled with colorful characters, luscious secrets, twists aplenty and an ending that is chosen by the audience," ALT Executive Director Lee Cox said. "There are seven performances - October 25th - November 3rd - and a special performance on Halloween with candy (of course) and a champagne concoction to die for."
Cox continued and said the Extra, EXTRA Series features consummate performer, Terry Barber in an Andrew Lloyd Weber "Music of the Night" Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10th.
"Yes, one of the rarest voices and an international sensation is touring the country and stopping by to see some old and new friends at ALT," Cox said. "Join us for some musical magic and some fall treats In October and November at your Community Theater - you will be treated so well!"
Call (618) 462-3205 (www.altonlittletheater.org) today for tickets.

