CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in last night's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines.

This is the largest lottery prize every won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

The is also a huge win for the retailer, who will recieve a cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Another Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in tonight's drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at SRB Food Mart at 1625 Taft Ave. in Berkeley, IL 60613.

SRB Food Mart will recieve a cash bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

This is the fourth Illinois Lottery player to win a million-dollar prize with Mega Millions so far this year.

Excluding the jackpot, in total, over 390,000 Illinois Lottery players won prizes totalling more than $2.5 million.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from the Speedway in Des Plaines for last night's draw, the Illinois Lottery encourages you to check your ticket. See the Illinois Lottery website for results or scan your ticket via the Illinois Lottery App.

If you matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball - you're a winner!

The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket, seek profressional and legal advice, then make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.

While the winner has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their prize, they only have 60 days from the date of the draw to choose the cash option or annual payments. For more information, see the Illinois Lottery Winners' Handbook.

The Illinois Lottery exists to generate essential funding for K-12 education across the State. Approximately 23 cents of every dollar spent on the lottery is returned to education and good causes.

