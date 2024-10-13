EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - The Meridian Society invites the community to “An Evening of Harmony: There Will Be Light,” an inaugural choral concert celebrating the power of music and the spirit of giving. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Dunham Hall Theater, starting with a cocktail and networking reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by the choral concert featuring the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Choral Union, Treble Choir and Concert Chorale at 7:30 p.m.

The Meridian Society, a women’s philanthropic and leadership organization, has long been dedicated to supporting community-based projects. Most recently, they funded the SIUE Music Department’s Summer Orff Institute, which provided essential teacher training, especially benefiting music educators in rural school districts. The collaboration with the Department of Music continues to inspire and create lasting impacts.

Ethel Shanklin, EdD, President of the Meridian Society, shared her excitement for the event.

“We warmly invite you to join us and discover what the SIUE Meridian Society is all about,” Shanklin said. “As we listen to the beautiful voices tonight, let us remember that together we can make a meaningful impact through our SIUE community-based projects.”

The evening’s choral program, “There Will Be Light,” will explore the metaphor of light as a symbol of optimism, hope and new beginnings. Nikos Myrogiannis Koukos, DMA, Choral Union and Concert Chorale conductor, shared the inspiration behind the performance.

“In our instance, light represents optimism, new beginnings, celebrating the end of our struggles and the fulfillment of our potential,” Myrogiannis Koukos said. “As I was programming music for my groups, I indulged in the idea of telling that same story through different lenses: genres, historic eras, styles.”

After seven weeks of rehearsals, the choirs are eager to share their journey through music.

“I wanted to show our singers that even though light is something we all experience visually every day, we need to stand still and feel its impact, what it means to each one of us, literally and metaphorically,” said Myrogiannis Koukos.

Julie Babington, senior director of Annual Giving in University Advancement, echoed the sentiment of unity and celebration.

“‘There Will Be Light’ is an opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate the spirit of giving and the power of music,” said Babington. “The SIUE Foundation and Meridian Society are honored to collaborate with the Department of Music to amplify our efforts to uplift and inspire through music and connection.”

Attendees can enjoy complimentary parking in Visitor Lots B and E, with attire ranging from business casual to business professional. The evening promises to be a powerful reminder of how music and community collaboration can light the way toward a bright future.

