ALTON - Once you’re discharged from the hospital, you’re in no hurry to come back. Alton Memorial Hospital is helping you to achieve that with the APPLE program.

No, that has nothing to do with your home computer or smart phone. The APPLE (Assisting Patients With a Plan Leads to Excellence) Program is designed to help patients stay healthy after leaving the hospital.

“The program is designed to help provide any support and services patients may need to remain well and safe after going home,” said Cynthia Bryant, nurse navigator in Case Management at AMH. “The program is for patients identified with a high risk for readmission, such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack and pneumonia.”

What to expect:

Your nurse navigator will visit you at home after you are discharged from the hospital to be sure you have your medication and follow-up appointment(s). The visit length will range from one to two hours. Your nurse navigator will communicate with your doctors and any other people involved in your care to make sure you have all that you need. A weekly phone call will be made to ensure your health is continuing to improve. Your needs will be assessed for 30 days following your discharge from the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Services:

Provide a courtesy visit 1-2 days after your discharge from the hospital.

Conduct once-a-week follow-up phone calls.

Assist you in setting individualized goals.

Assist you in making follow-up doctor appointments, if needed.

Assist you in arranging transportation to your doctor appointments, if

needed.

The APPLE Program can:

Coordinate services between all of your doctors.

Provide education about your health conditions.

Help you develop a routine for taking your medication.

Help you find a way to pay for your medication, if needed.

Provide referrals to community support systems.

Provide you someone to call with concerns.

Things to remember:

The nurse navigator does not provide skilled medical care.

The cost of the program is covered by the hospital; there is no charge to you

for this extended care.

The nurse navigator works with your doctor to help keep you out of the

hospital.

For more information about the APPLE program, call Cynthia Bryant at 618-463-7134.

More like this: