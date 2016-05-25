SPRINGFIELD - A national Moment of Remembrance has been set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2016 at 3 p.m. local time (duration: one minute). The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs urges all Americans to take this opportunity to show reverence to our heroes and reflect on their great sacrifices for our country.

"The Moment does not replace the traditional Memorial Day observances, but adds to the importance of the day. It is intended to be a unifying act for Americans of all ages to remember those who have given their lives for our great country," said Director Erica Jeffries.

As each American participates in the "Moment", they will help reclaim Memorial Day for the noble and sacred reason for which it was intended – to honor those who died in service to our Nation. Americans of every age are invited to participate. You may pause for theMoment wherever you happen to be, whether alone or with others.

Participation is voluntary and informal. You may observe in your own way a Moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever you are doing for a moment of silence or listening to "Taps."

You may, however, organize the observance more formally at such places as your neighborhood, local pool, picnic grounds, etc., for one minute of remembrance. You may ring a bell to signify the beginning and the end of the Moment or may tune into a local radio station that is observing the Moment with the playing of "Taps." If you are driving a vehicle, you may turn on your headlights.

