Amy Wylie named Alton Memorial Hospital's Employee of the Month
September 8, 2016 8:47 AM
ALTON - Congratulations to Amy Wylie of the Alton Memorial Hospital Float Pool, second from the left in front, who is the AMH Employee Recognition Award winner for September.
Her co-workers say that “Amy always has a smile on her face. She is kind and goes the extra mile to make sure patients and staff are well cared for. She always puts the patients first. Amy is a pleasure with whom to work, day or night.”
