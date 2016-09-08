Amy Wylie named Alton Memorial Hospital's Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Amy Wylie of the Alton Memorial Hospital Float Pool, second from the left in front, who is the AMH Employee Recognition Award winner for September. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Her co-workers say that “Amy always has a smile on her face. She is kind and goes the extra mile to make sure patients and staff are well cared for. She always puts the patients first. Amy is a pleasure with whom to work, day or night.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending