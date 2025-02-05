CHICAGO – Today, the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) announced Amy Meek will serve as the agency’s next Deputy Director. Meek is an experienced civil rights attorney and brings an exceptional record of leadership in government and the nonprofit sector. The announcement comes alongside Alex Bautista’s transition from IDHR after nearly 8 years of service to work on special projects with the Governor’s Office of New Americans.

“Alex Bautista has been an essential advisor for the last 6 years. He was thoughtful, deliberate, and collaborative,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “I am confident that Amy Meek will rise to the occasion in her new role as she leads our efforts to secure freedom from unlawful discrimination for all individuals in Illinois.”

Alex Bautista is a lifelong champion of human rights and has centered his leadership on obtaining equity for all groups protected by the Illinois Human Rights Act. At IDHR, he oversaw enforcement operations for the Charge Processing Division and Fair Housing Division. He also actively contributed to the development and implementation of agency-wide programs that impacted legislation, publications, training, auditing, public affairs, and technology.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to advance IDHR’s commitment to serve and protect the civil rights of all Illinoisans without fear or favor,” said Alex Bautista. “I look forward to working with the Governor’s Office of New Americans to meet this moment in our national life where we seek to find modern and humane ways of responding to migration.”

Meek joins IDHR after four years of service to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General where she served as Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau. There she worked in close partnership with IDHR on initiatives that addressed emerging threats to civil rights. These include developing joint guidance on Illinois Human Rights Act protections for pregnancy, childbirth, and reproductive decision-making and a letter to public officials addressing their safety concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ violence and harassment. Amy also oversaw numerous innovations in the Attorney General’s Office, including the State’s first investigation and findings on the discriminatory impact of police ticketing practices in a school district. As IDHR Deputy Director, Meek will continue to partner with stakeholders while overseeing enforcement of civil rights protections in employment, housing, financial credit, and public accommodations, including education.

“In a time of unprecedented nationwide threats to equality, IDHR's mission has never been more important,” said Amy Meek. “I’m looking forward to leading enforcement of the Illinois Human Rights Act and ensuring that the Act’s robust anti-discrimination protections extend to all in Illinois.”

Previously, Meek held senior attorney positions at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and the ACLU of Illinois. She also taught at Loyola University of Chicago School of Law as the Civitas Childlaw Center’s Policy and Legislation Clinical Teaching Fellow. Before that, she served as Reentry Coordinator and Deputy Chief of Staff for the Mayor’s Office of the City of New Haven, Connecticut. In these positions, Amy’s achievements include leading the drafting of the Reproductive Health Act Bill, which set forth a fundamental right to reproductive health care and required private health insurance coverage for abortion in Illinois.

Meek grew up in Illinois and earned a Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College. She was selected as a 2020 Equity Fellow by Chicago United for Equity and has been a member of the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes since 2021.

About the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR)

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in connection with employment opportunities, housing and real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public services and public accommodations, including educational institutions. Any Illinoisan who believes they have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint with IDHR within 2 years of the date of the incident or within one year of a housing violation. To file a complaint with IDHR, call (877) 236-7703 or 7-1-1 for *TTY users or visit dhr.illinois.gov/filing-a-charge.

To learn more, download our media kit and follow IDHR on Facebook,X/Twitter, Instagram,Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

