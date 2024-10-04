Illinois House of Representatives 111th District Candidates’ Forum

ALTON - Community members gathered at the YWCA in Alton to hear from incumbent Amy Elik and challenger Nick Raftopoulos at a candidates’ forum for the Illinois House of Representatives 111th District.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, Elik and Raftopoulos spoke about their priorities and answered questions from the audience. The forum began by allowing both candidates to introduce themselves.

Elik, a Republican, explained that she is running for a third two-year term. She said she voted against giving money to “illegal immigrants” and for ending the sales tax on groceries. She added that a main priority of hers is “keeping children in schools safe from predators.”

“During my last four years, I have been laser-focused on really just trying to make Illinois safer and more affordable, a great place to raise a family, to start a business or maintain a business and a great place to retire,” Elik said. “I’ve done that by holding Springfield accountable on policies that affect safety and affordability.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As a certified public accountant, Elik also emphasized her interest in Illinois’s budget. She said she grew up in the area and has worked with several community service organizations.

Raftopoulos, a Democrat, said he grew up in a working class home and was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and ADHD at a young age. He has served on several nonprofit boards and currently chairs the Board of Trustees at Southwestern Illinois Community College.

“There are a couple of reasons why I decided to run,” he said. “I’ve been a resident in this community my whole life. I want to give back. I want to help people. I also want to advocate for having more trade classes in high schools…The other thing I think we need is we need to expand all the Workers’ Rights Amendment.”

Raftopoulos added that he wants to see maternity and paternity leave, guaranteed vacation time, and “affordable housing and a living wage.” He also believes it is “very important” to have trade classes in high school so that there are other options for students.

During the forum, there were several prepared questions for candidates to answer. Audience members could also submit questions. The topics included childcare, pensions, mental health, Illinois’s budget and more. You can see a full recording of the candidates’ forum here.

More like this: