MENDON, MO. - Amtrak has confirmed that a Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed at 1:42 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022. Amtrak said 8 cars and 2 locomotives derailed after striking a dump truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Mo.

"There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board with early reports of injuries," Amtrak said. "Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees, and their families with their needs."

Amtrak said individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard the train should call 1-800-523-9101.

University of Missouri Health Care, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, has received patients from the derailment.

