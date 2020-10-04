ALTON - The Alton Athletics Association named middle school softball player Ava Taulbee and baseball player Aaron Preston as Athletes of the Month for September.

Taulbee plays center field for Coach Brett Huff Alton Middle. She is an eighth-grader and played all three years at AMS.

Preston plays for Coach Brett Huff in center field. Preston is an eighth-grader and played all three years at AMS.