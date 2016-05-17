ALTON – Sometimes, people take certain aspects of their life like food on the table and a roof over their head for granted. Homelessness for children and teens in the Alton area is an unfortunate problem that some seem to ignore.

However, the musicians and directors of the Alton Middle School Orchestra are facing the problem head on.

At 7 p.m. this Friday, the Alton Middle School Orchestra will be hosting their annual Coffee Concert, which helps benefit the McKinney-Vento Fund, which assists homeless children and teens in the community. The concert will be held at Alton High School’s cafeteria, where dozens of the schools’ musicians will be rocking out to some modern hits to raise awareness for this amazing cause.

“Originally when we started the Coffee Concert, we chose different charities around the area just because we wanted to give back to our community,” Alton Middle School orchestra director Julie Carter said, “We chose the McKinney-Vento Fund in order to do just that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 was authorized to address the problems that homeless children and youth face when enrolling, attending, and succeeding in school. From there, funds dispersed through several area assignments throughout the state.

“We have actually had kids in our orchestra who have been effected by these hardships, so we wanted to help that out,” AMS orchestra director Sally Pierce said.

Instead of paying admission into the concert, guests are encouraged to bring donated items such as toiletries, backpacks, gas cards for teen drivers, hair brushes, shampoo, restaurant gift cards for meals, or even a hotel voucher.

If you would like to donate to the McKinney-Vento Fund through Alton Middle School Orchestra, please bring items to Pierce and Carter in the annex orchestra room, or to Kristie Baumgartner at the school board office.

Some of the students at Alton High School produced a video to raise awareness for the upcoming Coffee Concert, which you will find below:

More like this: