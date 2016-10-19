ALTON - Dr. Wael Girgis, an endocrinologist, is joining the staff at Alton Memorial Hospital and the BJC Medical Group on Dec. 1.

Dr. Girgis will be practicing with Diabetes and Endocrine Care of Alton, Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the AMH campus. For more information, call 618-433-6170.

“I'm looking forward to joining BJC and Alton Memorial Hospital,” said Dr. Girgis, who earned his medical degree in Egypt in 1984. “I'm excited to be part of a growing medical community that delivers the best patient care. The reputation of Alton Memorial and its staff was confirmed to me after meeting them.”

Dr. Girgis is board certified and has been in private practice in Belleville, Ill., since 2001. He served an internship and residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, then a fellowship in the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Saint Louis University.

“I bring 25 years of experience in managing diabetes, and working with patients to develop a customized care plan that suits the patient’s condition and lifestyle, using the latest treatment options,” Dr. Girgis said. “I enjoy reading, not just medical journals, but also in technology and how it is used in the medical field, especially the field of micro-electromechanical systems.”

Dr. Girgis and his wife have two grown daughters. He enjoys music, soccer, football and fishing.

