Dr. Matt Johnson

ALTON, IL -- Dr. Matt Johnson, a urologist, is joining the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital and Urology Consultants Ltd.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Johnson has advanced training in urologic oncology, kidney and prostate surgery, minimally invasive urology, kidney stone disease, urinary incontinence and general urology.

A graduate of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine, Dr. Johnson completed a urology residency from The Ohio State University Medical Center in 2013. He is board certified and has been with the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., and Nashua, NH, the past three years.

Dr. Johnson will be located in Suite 204 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. He is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-288-0900.

More like this:

Oct 28, 2024 - HSHS Medical Group In Shiloh Welcomes Dr. Emily Dahm, Family Medicine  

Nov 6, 2024 - Collinsville Grad Destiny Johnson Named McKendree University’s 2024-2025 Student Laureate

Oct 26, 2024 - Principia College Recognized for Sustainability Practices On and Off Campus

Nov 3, 2024 - Local Aesthetic Physician Hosts Open House Event “Ooh La Las Vegas” on November 6

Nov 7, 2024 - HSHS Medical Group’s Dr. Steven D. Morton, D.O., Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

 