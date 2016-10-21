ALTON, IL -- Dr. Matt Johnson, a urologist, is joining the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital and Urology Consultants Ltd.

Dr. Johnson has advanced training in urologic oncology, kidney and prostate surgery, minimally invasive urology, kidney stone disease, urinary incontinence and general urology.

A graduate of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine, Dr. Johnson completed a urology residency from The Ohio State University Medical Center in 2013. He is board certified and has been with the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., and Nashua, NH, the past three years.

Dr. Johnson will be located in Suite 204 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. He is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-288-0900.

