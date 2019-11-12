ALTON, IL – To assist local communities in the fight against the opiate epidemic, Alton Memorial Hospital is launching the Warm Handoff Program out of the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Medicine.

The Warm Handoff Program offers help to adults who present to the AMH Emergency Department and are inactive withdrawal from opiate addiction. The program affords them an opportunity to be observed, given medication to help with the withdrawals, and prescribed up to three days of medication. After that, a follow-up appointment will be made for them by a peer recovery specialist with one of the hospital’s partners in the county.

A peer recovery specialist is a staff member hired specifically for the Warm Handoff Program who has a unique set of skills and lived experience from substance abuse. Their presence allows patients to feel more comfortable with the absence of being judged from a societal stigma of addiction.

“Alton Memorial has been given this amazing opportunity to decrease the barriers for patients identified with a substance use disorder by linking the patient with our medical staff and our new team of peer recovery specialists,” said Meredith Parker, manager of Clinical Services for the Warm Handoff Program.

The program also allows patients receiving inpatient services who screen for a substance abuse disorder to discuss treatment options, recovery support groups and more.

